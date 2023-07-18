The Santa Maria-Bonita School District spent the weekend making sure students and parents were ready for school to resume next month.

The district hosted its annual School Readiness Health Fair last weekend, offering immunizations, clothing and school supplies for its students. The district has 17 elementary schools and four junior high schools and is home to approximately 18,000 students.

Community Health Centers provided no-cost immunizations for incoming transitional kindergarten, kindergarten and seventh-grade students to ensure they are up to date on their required immunizations in time for the start of school on Thursday, Aug. 10.

