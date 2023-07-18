The Santa Maria-Bonita School District spent the weekend making sure students and parents were ready for school to resume next month.
The district hosted its annual School Readiness Health Fair last weekend, offering immunizations, clothing and school supplies for its students. The district has 17 elementary schools and four junior high schools and is home to approximately 18,000 students.
Community Health Centers provided no-cost immunizations for incoming transitional kindergarten, kindergarten and seventh-grade students to ensure they are up to date on their required immunizations in time for the start of school on Thursday, Aug. 10.
The event was held at the district office on South Miller Street in Santa Maria.
The SMBSD family engagement team also distributed school supplies to students and the Children's Resource Network had its mobile clothes closet on site so that students can select from gently used items.
The CHC mobile clinic administered vaccinations including DTAP, MMR, Varicella (chickenpox), HEP.B, Polio and TDAP. Most of these immunizations require more than one dose. A district spokesperson said parents should start early to make sure their children meet the state required guidelines before the first day of school for students next month.
For families that did not have health insurance, the immunizations were provided at no cost. There were also dental screenings for 4- and 5-year-old children.
SMBSD bilingual and trilingual (English/Spanish/Mixteco) staff were on-sit to provide assistance with KT and kindergarten enrollment paperwork.