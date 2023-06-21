The Santa Maria-Bonita School District will hold a two-day job fair on Friday, June 30, and Saturday, July 1.
Applications can be turned in for a variety of jobs in the district. The event will take place at the district office at 708 South Miller Street in Santa Maria on Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Open positions for the coming school year include custodians, food service workers, instructional assistants, student supervision aides and health assistants.
The district is also hiring elementary school nurses and substitute teachers.
There are a number of positions that are ideal for bilingual applicants, SMBSD spokesperson Maggie White said, adding that many positions are full-time and include health benefits.
Other positions are part-time or as needed with flexible hours.
Job seekers must bring government issued identification and a copy of their high school diploma/GED or equivalent. An optional resume is helpful. Some positions require DMV printouts, typing certificates or CPR certificates.
Applicants are advised to bring recent copies of those documents as well, White said.
Hiring experts from the SMBSD Human Resources department will be on-hand to guide applicants through the hiring process. People will be able to apply, test and, in many cases, interview, for positions all in the same day. The district is an equal opportunity employer.
For more information, job seekers can call (805) 361-8123. Current job openings can be found under Santa Maria-Bonita School District on the EdJoin website. Additional positions will come available throughout the school year. SMBSD will maintain a pool of applicants based on the submissions at the Job Seeker Expo.