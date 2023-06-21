Job Fair June 2023.jpg

The Santa Maria-Bonita School District will hold a two-day job fair on Friday, June 30, and Saturday, July 1.

 SMBSD

Applications can be turned in for a variety of jobs in the district. The event will take place at the district office at 708 South Miller Street in Santa Maria on Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Open positions for the coming school year include custodians, food service workers, instructional assistants, student supervision aides and health assistants.

