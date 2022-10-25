Elementary and junior high school students in Santa Maria are celebrating Red Ribbon Week through Friday, and the Santa Maria-Bonita School District has organized student dress-up days all week to commemorate the national campaign that aims to prevent drug and alcohol use among youth.  

Some students will be wearing their favorite pajamas to school on a certain day this week. Some will wear wacky or lucky socks on another. 

Students at Miller Elementary will "give drugs the boot" and be encouraged to wear boots to school on Thursday. 

