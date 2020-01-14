Santa Maria-Bonita School District asking for public's help to name new elementary school

The Santa Maria-Bonita School District is asking community members to help name a new elementary school that will open in August 2020.
Community members can participate by either submitting possible names for the new school or applying to join the School Naming Committee, which will review submitted names and make recommendations to the school district board.
Those wishing to submit a name or apply to join the School Naming Committee can do so using forms available on the district's website at www.smbsd.org. Forms are available in English and Spanish.
Paper copies of the forms can also be picked up at the front desk of the district office at 708 S. Miller St.
Completed forms must be returned by the deadlines to Maggie White via fax at 805-928-7874, email at mwhite@smbsd.net, regular mail at 708 S. Miller St., Santa Maria, CA 93454 or submitted through the district website.
Under school district guidelines, suitable names to be submitted can be:
- Names of recognized historical or geological landmarks
- Thematic names that reflect the character of the community culturally and historically or that identify it by the reference to indigenous and characteristic flora and fauna
- Names of distinguished men and women who have made outstanding contributions to the community, state, nation or to the general welfare of mankind in the fields of arts and letters, science, government or education
- Families with historical significance.
Names of streets or commercial developments are not allowed. People who submit a name for consideration are asked to provide reasons why that name would be appropriate for a new school.
The deadline to submit a school name for consideration is Wednesday, Feb. 5.
Committee members will meet in the evenings three or four times in February and March to deliberate the merits of the submitted school names and select three names to recommend to the Board of Education.
The deadline to apply to serve on the committee is Tuesday, Jan. 28. Members of the committee will be selected by lottery