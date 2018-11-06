More than 250 Santa Maria-Bonita School District students had their eyesight, hearing and dental hygiene checked Tuesday as part of a health fair organized to measure the fitness of preschoolers.
Sponsored by the Santa Barbara County Education Office's Health Linkages Program dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for Santa Barbara County children, volunteer health professionals donated their time and expertise to ensure district students are happy and healthy.
Volunteers from Hancock College's dental assisting program provided students with an initial dental screening and gave fluoride varnishes. Two local dentists performed follow-up screenings for children with any potential dental problems.
Members of the Orcutt, Santa Maria Noontimers and Sunrisers Lions clubs provided on-site vision testing, while volunteers from the Santa Barbara County Community Action Commission and North County Promotores de Salud checked for hearing issues. Students' height and weight were also measured to determine their body mass index and to create a baseline for their healthy growth.
The health fair is the second one for preschoolers held at the district offices. The first was held Oct. 30.