Santa Maria-Bonita kindergarten registration underway

Registration for students in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District (SMBSD) who will enter kindergarten in August is underway.
Registration takes place at all SMBSD elementary schools from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on weekdays.
It is ongoing throughout the next several months, but early registration is recommended.
Parents should register at an elementary school close to their home and provide their home address to the office staff. The office staff will be able to tell parents which school their child will attend next school year.
Translation and assistance for Spanish-speaking parents is available.
Online registration is also available at https://onlineenrollment.smbsd.net/
Children who turn 5 years old on or before Sept. 1 are eligible for regular kindergarten in the 2020-21 school year.
You have free articles remaining.
Registration is also taking place for a program called Transitional Kindergarten for children who are slightly younger.
Children who will turn 5 years old between Sept. 2 and Dec. 2 of this year can be registered for transitional kindergarten.
Registering early will help parents ensure a place for their child at the correct school.
Kindergarten classes have a maximum number of students allowed by the state. Students who are registered late may not be able to attend their assigned school if classes are full.
To register for kindergarten or transitional kindergarten, parents must provide proof of address (such as a utility bill), legal proof of the child’s age (such as a birth certificate), and the child’s complete immunization records. State law requires that children have the chicken pox vaccine in order to enter kindergarten. DTaP (diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus), Polio, Hepatitis B and MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) immunizations are also required for school entry.
If a child is currently attending transitional kindergarten in SMBSD, they do not need to be enrolled in kindergarten by their parents. Their enrollment in kindergarten for next school year will take place automatically.
Parents who are interested in having their child attend the Dual Language Immersion Program in kindergarten at Jiménez School must attend one of the informational meetings on Wednesday, Feb. 26; Wednesday, March 4; or Wednesday, March 11, at 6 p.m. at the school district office, 708 South Miller.
Call an elementary school or the Santa Maria-Bonita School District at (805) 928-1783, ext. 8215 for more information.