The Santa Barbara County Education Office has announced six of the county’s most talented and inspirational educators as 2024 “Distinguished Mentors” or “Distinguished New Educators.”
The awardees were nominated by their peers, and selected by a countywide panel of educators, administrators, business and community partners.
They will be honored at the 10th annual A Salute to Teachers gala in November hosted by SBCEO and founding sponsor, Cox Communications, with support from other sponsors.
Also to be honored are 2024 Santa Barbara County Teacher of the Year, Gregory Wolf, and 2024 Santa Barbara Bowl Performing Arts Teacher of the Year, Elesa Carlson.
Each year, school administrators, colleagues, and others are invited to nominate mentor teachers who demonstrate exceptional instructional practices, leadership, and support to new educators. They are also invited to nominate new teachers who demonstrate early career success and outstanding skill.
The Distinguished Mentors are:
Victoria Aguirre - Hollister School, Goleta Union School District
Aguirre is a role model for both students and colleagues at Hollister School. She is a first-grade teacher and grade-level lead, a designated mentor for new teachers on campus, and a member of the school site’s Guiding Coalition.
Natalie Durbin - Liberty Elementary School, Santa Maria-Bonita School District
As an instructional coach, Durbin helps teachers improve their practices and achieve greater student engagement and outcomes. She provides instructional resources and shows teachers how to implement them in the classroom successfully, in addition to working one-on-one with students.
Tiffany Gonzalez - Peabody Charter School
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Gonzalez has taught kindergarten at Peabody Charter School for 15 years. She is admired as a key member of the school community and is seen as a tremendous resource to all Peabody staff.
The Distinguished New Educators are:
Ryan Helsel - Goleta Valley Junior High School, Santa Barbara Unified School District
Helsel is a science teacher who is known for going the extra mile for his students. In addition to teaching his first year at Goleta Valley Junior High, he mentored twenty students for the Science Olympiad competition and shared helpful materials with other teachers in the district.
Sammi Lambert - San Marcos High School, Santa Barbara Unified School District
Lambert is described by her colleagues as one of the “best new teachers” they have encountered and someone who is setting the bar for the profession. She has taught chemistry at San Marcos for two years, fulfilling her lifelong dream of being a science teacher.
Julio Molina - Delta High School, Santa Maria Joint Union High School District
Molina is “naturally gifted” as a science teacher, according to his peers. It is extremely important to him that students feel successful, and he always has his door open for extra help. His lessons engage students through websites, videos, partner work, and group work.
“At SBCEO, we are committed to elevating the field of education and to recognizing the remarkable talent that exists in our county’s schools,” said Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido. “I am inspired by the six distinguished mentors and new educators who model excellence for their students and colleagues. Today’s classrooms require innovation and complex problem-solving, and these educators are setting the standard. Furthermore, they are preparing new teachers to succeed and empowering the future of the profession. We congratulate and thank them for their achievement and dedication.”
Ellen Barger, SBCEO’s associate superintendent, curriculum and instruction, highlighted the role of the SBCEO Teacher Induction Program in building relationships between new and more seasoned educators.
"The program not only elevates the teaching profession, it also positively impacts teacher retention,” Barger said. “The supportive relationships and the focus on improving teaching practices are transforming our school communities.”