The Santa Barbara County Education Office has announced six of the county’s most talented and inspirational educators as 2024 “Distinguished Mentors” or “Distinguished New Educators.”

The awardees were nominated by their peers, and selected by a countywide panel of educators, administrators, business and community partners.

They will be honored at the 10th annual A Salute to Teachers gala in November hosted by SBCEO and founding sponsor, Cox Communications, with support from other sponsors.

