Santa Maria-Bonita continues meal distribution at 8 sites

The Santa Maria Bonita School District resumed meal distributions Monday and will provide supplies by appointment to remaining families in need beginning Wednesday.
After the announcement of a statewide shelter-at-home order Thursday, meal distributions for district families were temporarily suspended Friday and, instead, offered at local high schools. Chromebook pick-ups also were suspended.
Due to limited staffing availability at distribution sites following the order, the district has consolidated its meal distribution operations this week to eight locations.
"The consolidation of meal distribution sites was essential in order to focus the school district’s staffing resources," district spokeswoman Maggie White said.
Meals for district families are available for pickup at the following sites from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. daily:
- Arellanes Elementary
- El Camino Junior High School
- Fairlawn Elementary
- Jimenez Elementary
- Miller Elementary
- Rice Elementary
- Tunnell Elementary
- Santa Maria High School
Families are instructed to practice social distancing when arriving to pick up meals, maintaining six feet of distance between others while waiting in line.
Parents also are permitted to pick up meals without their children present if necessary, White said.
While Chromebooks and other supplies are no longer be offered at distribution locations, those still in need of those items can arrange an appointment with district staff to pick them up beginning Wednesday.
Parents who need Chromebook technical support can call 805-361-8155 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Trilingual support will be offered in English, Spanish and Mixteco.
Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.