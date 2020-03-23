Santa Maria-Bonita continues meal distribution at 8 sites

The Santa Maria Bonita School District resumed meal distributions Monday and will provide supplies by appointment to remaining families in need beginning Wednesday.

After the announcement of a statewide shelter-at-home order Thursday, meal distributions for district families were temporarily suspended Friday and, instead, offered at local high schools. Chromebook pick-ups also were suspended.

Due to limited staffing availability at distribution sites following the order, the district has consolidated its meal distribution operations this week to eight locations.

"The consolidation of meal distribution sites was essential in order to focus the school district’s staffing resources," district spokeswoman Maggie White said.

Meals for district families are available for pickup at the following sites from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. daily:

Arellanes Elementary

El Camino Junior High School

Fairlawn Elementary

Jimenez Elementary

Miller Elementary

Rice Elementary

Tunnell Elementary

Santa Maria High School

Families are instructed to practice social distancing when arriving to pick up meals, maintaining six feet of distance between others while waiting in line.