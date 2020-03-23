You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Santa Maria-Bonita continues meal distribution at 8 sites
alert top story

Santa Maria-Bonita continues meal distribution at 8 sites

The Santa Maria Bonita School District resumed meal distributions Monday and will provide supplies by appointment to remaining families in need beginning Wednesday. 

After the announcement of a statewide shelter-at-home order Thursday, meal distributions for district families were temporarily suspended Friday and, instead, offered at local high schools. Chromebook pick-ups also were suspended.

Due to limited staffing availability at distribution sites following the order, the district has consolidated its meal distribution operations this week to eight locations. 

+37 Central Coast Restaurant Guide: Hours, menus and services offered by area restaurants and bars

"The consolidation of meal distribution sites was essential in order to focus the school district’s staffing resources," district spokeswoman Maggie White said.

Meals for district families are available for pickup at the following sites from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. daily:

  • Arellanes Elementary
  • El Camino Junior High School
  • Fairlawn Elementary
  • Jimenez Elementary
  • Miller Elementary
  • Rice Elementary
  • Tunnell Elementary
  • Santa Maria High School

Families are instructed to practice social distancing when arriving to pick up meals, maintaining six feet of distance between others while waiting in line. 

Parents also are permitted to pick up meals without their children present if necessary, White said.

While Chromebooks and other supplies are no longer be offered at distribution locations, those still in need of those items can arrange an appointment with district staff to pick them up beginning Wednesday. 

Parents who need Chromebook technical support can call 805-361-8155 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Trilingual support will be offered in English, Spanish and Mixteco. 

Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Santa Maria City Reporter

Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Laura Place covers city government, policy and elections in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County. Follow her on Twitter @itslaurasplace

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News