At Wednesday night's Santa Maria-Bonita School District school board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Darren McDuffie administered the oath of office to incumbent trustee Ricky Lara and newly-elected trustee Luz Maria Cabral.
Lara won reelection in November and Cabral took over the Area 1 seat that was vacated by Vedamarie Alvarez-Flores. Both will serve four-year terms that run up in 2026.
Lara extended his gratitude to his wife and family for supporting him and his passion for education. The board then surprised Lara with a video call from his two sisters, Lydia Oberst and Marian Lavagnino, and brother-in-law, Steve Lavagnino, Santa Barbara County's 5th District Supervisor.
The call was streamed from a hotel room next to USC's Keck Cancer Center in Los Angeles as Oberst is battling leukemia and receiving treatment there, having just completed a second bone marrow transplant.
Following the emotional call in the boardroom, Lara said he looks "forward to representing Santa Maria-Bonita School District for another four years. Representing our kids, our classified employees and our certificated employees."
Cabral has been a resident in Santa Maria for 30 years and attended local schools, including El Camino Junior High and Santa Maria High School. After going to college, she came back to Santa Maria and worked for Santa Barbara County.
“I used to work with CalWORKs, the social services department in Santa Barbara County,” said Cabral. “I would speak to the students because they came in for interviews and to make sure they’re being taken care of when they're in school."
Positions for each board member was decided after a roll call vote. The board elected John Hollinshead president and Ricardo Valencia as vice president.
During the meeting, motions were approved for major projects that the board said are aimed at improving the safety of students in the district.
The board approved a project that would replace playgrounds and provide upgrades and improvements throughout 11 key sites in the district, mainly removing and replacing playgrounds that have equipment deemed unsafe, as part of the Arts, Music, Instructional Materials block grant. The district has received $9.9 million in relief funds that can be used through the 2025-26 fiscal year through the block grant. Six playground sites will have new playgrounds installed this summer and five will have the new playgrounds in 2024. The playground project will cost about $15 million.
Another project in the works that got approved was the motion for the installation of new surveillance camera systems, starting with the junior high schools. Tommie Kunst Junior High has already had a few cameras installed as a test run.
“There’s a significant amount of cameras going in and we hope this will greatly help with site supervision,” said Brian Rieke, the chief technology officer for the district.
The board meeting began with Ontiveros Elementary School students leading the pledge of allegiance with their school pledge at the end. After reciting the original pledge of allegiance, the students continued reciting their own pledge, which was a pleasant surprise for those in attendance. The additional words included their school motto and a pledge to do their best.
McDuffie, the superintendent, ended the meeting by reminding staff and family to be safe this time of year because the dangers of Covid are still prevalent.
“Take care of yourself this holiday season, make sure you are following safety guidelines, frequently washing your hands and keeping a distance," McDuffie said.
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.