At Wednesday night's Santa Maria-Bonita School District school board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Darren McDuffie administered the oath of office to incumbent trustee Ricky Lara and newly-elected trustee Luz Maria Cabral.

Lara won reelection in November and Cabral took over the Area 1 seat that was vacated by Vedamarie Alvarez-Flores. Both will serve four-year terms that run up in 2026.

Lara extended his gratitude to his wife and family for supporting him and his passion for education. The board then surprised Lara with a video call from his two sisters, Lydia Oberst and Marian Lavagnino, and brother-in-law, Steve Lavagnino, Santa Barbara County's 5th District Supervisor.

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

