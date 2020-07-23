Santa Maria-Bonita board approves plan for distance learning, eventual return to in-person

Board members for the Santa Maria-Bonita School District have approved a safety plan for the Aug. 13 return to school using a distance learning model, with draft plans for the eventual return to in-person instruction also outlined.

In adopting the plan Wednesday during a meeting that lasted nearly six hours, the district also adopted a resolution authorizing any necessary action to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the acquisition of personal protective equipment for students and staff.

Because Santa Barbara County remains on the state's COVID-19 monitoring list for violating virus metrics, all school districts, charter schools and private schools in the county will be required to begin the school year with distance learning until the county has been off the list for 14 consecutive days, according to a July 17 state mandate.

After passing the threshold, districts will be able to pursue blended and in-person learning models.

The guiding principles of the district's plan, board members and district officials agreed, are the safety of students and staff and the emphasis on continued learning.

"Our plan and all decisions are based on the delicate balance of both learning and safety being non-negotiable," said Melissa Dutra, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction.

Considering how much plans for the coming school year have changed amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, especially following the sweeping July 17 mandate, another important aspect of planning will be flexibility, officials added.