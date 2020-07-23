Santa Maria-Bonita board approves plan for distance learning, eventual return to in-person

Board members for the Santa Maria-Bonita School District have approved a safety plan for the Aug. 13 return to school using a distance learning model, with draft plans for the eventual return to in-person instruction also outlined.
In adopting the plan Wednesday during a meeting that lasted nearly six hours, the district also adopted a resolution authorizing any necessary action to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the acquisition of personal protective equipment for students and staff.
Because Santa Barbara County remains on the state's COVID-19 monitoring list for violating virus metrics, all school districts, charter schools and private schools in the county will be required to begin the school year with distance learning until the county has been off the list for 14 consecutive days, according to a July 17 state mandate.
After passing the threshold, districts will be able to pursue blended and in-person learning models.
The guiding principles of the district's plan, board members and district officials agreed, are the safety of students and staff and the emphasis on continued learning.
"Our plan and all decisions are based on the delicate balance of both learning and safety being non-negotiable," said Melissa Dutra, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction.
Considering how much plans for the coming school year have changed amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, especially following the sweeping July 17 mandate, another important aspect of planning will be flexibility, officials added.
"We have to be nimble; not only flexible, but nimble," said board President John Hollinshead.
Board members discussed how the district will meet various requirements for distance learning outlined in the state's most recent guidance as well as in AB77, a trailer bill to the state budget.
Under the regulations, teachers and administrators will have to navigate teaching within a required number of instructional minutes, establishing accommodations for English learners and students in special education, and setting expectations for student engagement and participation, such as requiring that students' cameras stay on while instruction is taking place.
In order to assist students and families as they continue using district-provided Chromebooks, there will be an extended-hour helpline regarding technology with service in English, Spanish and Mixteco, said Family Engagement and Pupil Support Specialist Tammie Castillo-Shiffer.
The district also outlined four phases of learning models, spanning the transition periods between distance learning and the return to in-person learning. The phases allow staff to prepare between each model, Dutra said.
"We know at some point we’re reopening, but it's not going to be distance learning on a Friday and then on Monday, we'll have balloon arches with thousands of kids pouring in," Dutra said.
According to Dutra, phase one is full distance learning, phase two will be blended learning once the county is removed from the state's COVID-19 watch list, phase three will be a return to in-person with staggered bus schedules and lunch hours to allow for social distancing, and phase four will be the return to a pre-COVID-19 model.
There are several next steps for the district, both in preparing for the beginning of school and the eventual return to in-person learning. The board will need to allow teachers and other staff to provide feedback on potential schedules, provide professional learning for staff and teaching assistants, continue collaboration with other districts in the county, and plan out a structure for parent-teacher conferences.
In addition, the district will need to create a continuity plan, showing how they will use funds to mitigate learning loss.
While some counties are considering allowing districts to fill out waivers permitting elementary schools to return to school in-person, even if the county is on the state monitoring list, Santa Maria-Bonita officials said neither they or the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department are considering that option at this time, Dutra said.
District Superintendent Luke Ontiveros said they will have to be proactive in acquiring personal protective equipment such as masks from wherever they can get them, considering the size of their district compared to other elementary districts in the county. He pointed out that the adopted resolution allows them to go outside regular supply chains to make this happen.
"We can't afford to be behind ... the county can't support us," Ontiveros said.
Board Vice President Linda Cordero reminded the other board members and officials present of the responsibility they possess as educators, especially as regulations continue to change.
"We are providing an essential service. Our future depends on it," she said.
A video of the full meeting can be viewed on the district's Youtube page at https://www.youtube.com/watch v=qKit6YbIJHE&t=15859s
