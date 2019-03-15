As Santa Maria looks to develop a parks and recreation action plan, the city is conducting a survey to assess the community’s leisure needs.
On Friday, 3,830 randomly selected households began receiving surveys through the mail, which will be available online in both English and Spanish by the end of the month.
Spanish-speaking city staff also plans to conduct surveys at key locations and events in late March and during the first week of April.
This Leisure Needs Assessment and Action Plan looks to provide an evaluation of the city’s leisure desires and demands, expected growth and potential impacts on future community leisure services, according to a city spokesperson.
A findings presentation and visioning workshop will be held with the Recreation and Parks Commission on May 14.
A parks and recreation management consulting firm — Louisville, Colorado-based GreenPlay, LLC — has been hired to oversee the Leisure Needs Assessment and Action Plan process.
For more information, call the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.