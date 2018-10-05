The third annual Santa Maria Beerfest, which aims to showcase the best local and regional craft beers, will feature libations from more than three dozen craft breweries on Saturday.
The event — which features brews by local favorites, including Naughty Oak Brewing, Figueroa Mountain, SLO Brew and Central Coast Brewing — will be held from noon to 5 p.m. at Elks Field, located at 622 S. McClelland St.
ManRock Brewing, Solvang Brewing, Firestone Walker, Tin City Cider, Telegraph Brewing, Rincon and Captain Fatty's from Santa Barbara are some of the other local and regional breweries that will be pouring drinks at the event.
All event proceeds will benefit the Kiwanis Club of Santa Maria's Kiwanis for Kids Foundation, which helps to fund youth scholarships and other programs.
In addition to drinks, the festival features 14 merchants and food vendors. Available fare includes everything from Santa Maria-style barbecue to Mexican food. Food trucks from Lidos, Vaqueras' Authentic Mexican Food, Cool Hand Luke's Steakhouse/Saloon and That Guy BBQ and Catering will be featured, and A Slice of Templeton will also have homestyle beef jerky products.
Beerfest organizers Jaime Flores and Josh Snow set about organizing the festival after deciding it was time for Santa Maria to gain an understanding of craft beer.
Flores hopes that the festival will inspire attendees to be adventurous and try brews they wouldn’t ordinarily drink.
“We want people to try beers they’ve never heard of, beers they wouldn't normally drink,” he said.
Organizers have looked to ensure everyone has a good time, Flores said. “Lots of porta-potties, free water and great beer — that’s the key to a good event. You’ve got to take care of the attendees.”
Since starting Beefest in 2016, the festival has grown dramatically.
“We did our first beer event and had 300 attendees, Flores said. “We’re expecting 850 to 900 people this year. Attendance has tripled from the original event.”
This year's theme is "Reliving the '90s,” and entertainment will be provided by '90s tribute band Flannel 101 and DJ Slick.
Tickets range from $35 to $50, if purchased in advance, and $45 to $65 if purchased the day of the event. There’s also a $12 ticket for designated drivers, Flores said. “We want people to be responsible — use Uber or Lyft and get a safe ride home. We don’t anyone being harmed or harming others.”
Tickets for Santa Maria Beerfest can be purchased at nightout.com/events/santa-maria-beerfest-2018/tickets