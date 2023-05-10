The sounds, sights and smells of barbecue will return to the areas surrounding Pioneer Park this Saturday, May 13 when the Santa Maria Barbecue Festival returns from noon to 4 p.m.
Mimosas and brunch can wait for Sunday, and with the temperatures currently forecast to be in the mid to high 70s, sampling the handcrafted wares of talented local chefs should be a great way to spend an afternoon.
Don't be left outside the gates to smell the great cooking, individual and group tickets are still available for purchase online.
A dozen local barbecue restaurants and pitmasters have entered and are scheduled to compete for the chance to be named the winner of the fifth annual competition.
This year's event is for barbecue fans 21 years of age and older, with each ticket coming with one complimentary Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. beer sample.
Specialty merchandise stands, activities and food vendors will offer you plenty to taste and try while you listen to music from local 90's cover band Flannel 101 and Dj Pete Ruiz.
Tickets are $50 and include samples from up to 12 competitors. All tickets include sampling and you can purchase a four-ticket package which gets you a free ticket after purchasing three at full price.
Local barbecue groups competed for awards in Best Chicken, Best Tri-Tip, Best Ribs and Best Sweet Breads category at the fourth annual Santa Maria BBQ Festival on Saturday. Amateurs also were given a chance to compete for the title of Best Backyard Cook in an event that drew hundreds to Pioneer Park.
Hundreds attend the 4th Annual Santa Maria BBQ Festival at Pioneer Park on Saturday where barbecue professionals compete for the “Branding Iron” award, while amateurs square off for the “Best Backyard Cook”.
Members of Eat, Drink & Be Merry! make up the only all-female barbecue group to participate in the Santa Maria BBQ Festival at Pioneer Park on Saturday. Teams competed in the categories of Best Chicken, Best Tri-Tip, Best Sweet Breads and Best Ribs.
Photos: Fourth annual Santa Maria BBQ Festival draws hundreds
Hundreds were on hand at Pioneer Park on Saturday for the fourth annual Santa Maria BBQ Festival, enjoying meat, music, beer and games. The event returned to Santa Maria after a two-year COVID hiatus, and featured both professional and amateur cooking competitions dedicated to the local tradition. Vendors like Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. offered food and drinks to the attendees, while music played from DJ Pete Ruiz and The Fossils.
Local barbecue groups competed for awards in Best Chicken, Best Tri-Tip, Best Ribs and Best Sweet Breads category at the fourth annual Santa Maria BBQ Festival on Saturday. Amateurs also were given a chance to compete for the title of Best Backyard Cook in an event that drew hundreds to Pioneer Park.
Hundreds attend the 4th Annual Santa Maria BBQ Festival at Pioneer Park on Saturday where barbecue professionals compete for the “Branding Iron” award, while amateurs square off for the “Best Backyard Cook”.
Members of Eat, Drink & Be Merry! make up the only all-female barbecue group to participate in the Santa Maria BBQ Festival at Pioneer Park on Saturday. Teams competed in the categories of Best Chicken, Best Tri-Tip, Best Sweet Breads and Best Ribs.