The sounds, sights and smells of barbecue will return to the areas surrounding Pioneer Park this Saturday, May 13 when the Santa Maria Barbecue Festival returns from noon to 4 p.m.

Mimosas and brunch can wait for Sunday, and with the temperatures currently forecast to be in the mid to high 70s, sampling the handcrafted wares of talented local chefs should be a great way to spend an afternoon.

Don't be left outside the gates to smell the great cooking, individual and group tickets are still available for purchase online.

Photos: Fourth annual Santa Maria BBQ Festival draws hundreds

Hundreds were on hand at Pioneer Park on Saturday for the fourth annual Santa Maria BBQ Festival, enjoying meat, music, beer and games. The event returned to Santa Maria after a two-year COVID hiatus, and featured both professional and amateur cooking competitions dedicated to the local tradition. Vendors like Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. offered food and drinks to the attendees, while music played from DJ Pete Ruiz and The Fossils.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

