Author Barbara Wilson purposely outed a woman who was gay in college. She has lived to regret it, she says.

Wilson, 75, who is a musician, photographer, pickleball player and retired teacher, released her second book, "You Are Really Going to Regret This Someday, Barbara: The Untold Stories," in March. 

The book, which Wilson was selling at the Santa Maria Pride Festival in June, shares the journey of struggling with her sexuality and her relationship with religion. She considers the book a memoir and a textbook, and hopes that parents who may not understand the LGBTQ community will be open minded and learn from her story.

