Santa Maria asks residents to chalk their walk with positive, uplifting messages

Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and the Mayor’s Task Force on Youth Safety are encouraging residents to participate in Chalk Your Walk from Friday through Sunday.

Residents are invited to use chalk to draw or write positive messages on their sidewalks to uplift the community, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.

After finishing their creations, participants can take photographs and share them via social media using the hashtag #chalkyourwalksantamaria.

Residents are asked to follow social distancing recommendations when participating in the activity, van de Kamp said.

For more information, call the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.

