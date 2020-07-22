Santa Maria asks businesses about COVID-19 impacts, 53% have had revenue loss of at least 25% in last 30 days

The city of Santa Maria is seeking further data about local COVID-19 cases and how the virus impacts businesses, in order to better respond to the virus, officials said at a City Council meeting Tuesday.

Glenn Morris, CEO of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, said the Chamber will begin conducting monthly surveys of local business owners to identify the financial impacts of the virus, with the first survey conducted this month.

More than 900 businesses in the Santa Maria Valley were surveyed via an online form with questions about impacts on revenue, business needs and optimism about the local economy, Morris said.

According to the survey, 53% of businesses have experienced a revenue loss of at least 25% in the past 30 days, with 23% experiencing a revenue loss of at least 75% in the same time period.

Morris said navigating the drastic drops in revenue is what concerns him most.

"That’s the concerning piece long-term, how long can they continue to sustain in that environment?" he said.

Some of the top impacts on business revenue, according to the survey, have been increased mitigation expenses, cancelled events and modified business hours.

Not surprisingly, the top need identified by business owners was increased cash flow, along with information regarding best practices for remaining open and information about stimulus programs and grants.

Results also showed that while 54% of respondents believed their businesses would improve in the next six months, 71% were unsure about the status of the regional economy in the near future.