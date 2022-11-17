Santa Maria Arts Council hosting community mixer on Friday, December 2.

The event will be held at the Ann Foxworthy Gallery at Hancock College, 800 S. College Drive in Santa Maria. It will start at 6 p.m. and end at 8.

The event is free. The Santa Maria Arts Council is inviting all visual and performing artists, arts organizations, arts teachers and students and all friends and supporters of the arts to a fun mixer.

