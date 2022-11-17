Santa Maria Arts Council hosting community mixer on Friday, December 2.
The event will be held at the Ann Foxworthy Gallery at Hancock College, 800 S. College Drive in Santa Maria. It will start at 6 p.m. and end at 8.
The event is free. The Santa Maria Arts Council is inviting all visual and performing artists, arts organizations, arts teachers and students and all friends and supporters of the arts to a fun mixer.
The Santa Maria Arts Council has a 50-year history of bringing together performing and visual artists, local arts organizations and individuals "who love and support the artistic life of the Santa Maria Valley," according to the group.
Since 1972, the Santa Maria Arts Council has granted over $300,000 to 400 performing and visual artists and to local arts nonprofits, which has enriched our community with the creation of new music, theater, dance and visual art.
All are welcome to this kick-off of the “New Arts Year.”