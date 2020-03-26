You are the owner of this article.
Santa Maria Area Transit to limit bus service hours, offers shuttle service
Beginning April 1, Santa Maria Area Transit (SMAT) buses will replace the weekday schedule with the limited-service weekend schedule on all eight routes to limit the spread of the coronavirus among passengers.

On these new schedules, service times will begin later in the morning and end earlier in the evening seven days a week. 

To supplement the lack of early morning and late night bus services, SMAT will be offering weekday shuttle services by appointment from 5:30 to 8:30 a.m. and from 6 to 9:30 p.m.

Appointments for shuttle service can be made by calling dispatch at 805-928-5624. The shuttle is not available on Saturdays or Sundays. 

ADA Paratransit service will continue as normal.

To view bus routes and weekend service hours that now will apply to weekdays, view the map offered on the city of Santa Maria public transit website. 

To ensure cleanliness on public transit, SMAT is completing nightly disinfection of the bus fleet, cleaning high-touch surfaces such as door handles, seat handles, grab bars, fare boxes and driver areas.

The public is reminded to maintain social distancing at transit centers and bus stops as well as on buses. 

Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.

Santa Maria City Reporter

Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Laura Place covers city government, policy and elections in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County.

