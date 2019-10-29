Santa Maria Area Transit will conduct a public workshop on unmet transit needs at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library, 421 S. McClelland St.
The city is required to hold the workshop annually to be a part of the California Transportation Development Act funding program.
Santa Maria currently uses 100 percent of the funds for public transportation.
For those who are unable to attend but would like to provide comments, mailed submissions can be sent to: City of Santa Maria, 110 S. Pine St., Room 221, Santa Maria, CA 93458.
You have free articles remaining.
Residents also can call 805-925-0951, ext. 2170, for more information or to provide comments, which are being accepted through Nov. 30.
In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals needing special accommodations to participate in the meeting should contact SMAT at least three working days prior to the meeting at 805-925-0951, ext. 2225.
A Spanish translator also will be available at the workshop.