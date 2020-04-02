Santa Maria Area Transit suspends travel fares, limits front-door boarding

Santa Maria Area Transit is waiving fares for all travel on city buses while instructing nondisabled passengers to board through the back of the bus to promote social distancing between bus operators and travelers, Public Transit Services officials announced Wednesday.
Fares normally cost between 75 cents and $2 for adult passengers, with children riding for free.
Passengers with disabilities who require mobility devices or bus ramps will be permitted to enter and exit through the main door, with all other passengers instructed to use the rear door.
"This temporary measure will also aid in promoting social distancing and minimizing close contact with bus operators and passengers in the fare box area," Transit Services Manager Austin O'Dell said.
Last week, SMAT also limited its bus service hours on all eight lines by expanding its weekend schedule to seven days of the week.
Shuttle services now are available by appointment for those requiring early-morning or late-night transportation.
SMAT also is completing daily sanitation of the bus fleet, cleaning high-touch surfaces such as door handles, seat handles, grab bars, fare boxes and driver areas.
Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.
