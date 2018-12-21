Bus service on Santa Maria Area Transit (SMAT) and the Breeze will be reduced during the holidays.
SMAT will operate weekend service while the Breeze will operate regularly on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.
Both SMAT and Breeze will not run any buses at all on Christmas Day and Jan. 1.
SMAT offers bus service within the city of Santa Maria and Orcutt. The Breeze offers a weekday commuter service with two routes: Route 100 between Santa Maria to Vandenberg Air Force Base and Lompoc, and Route 200 between Santa Maria to Los Alamos, Buellton and Solvang.