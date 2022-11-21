Santa Maria area residents lined up in cars Saturday for a drive-thru food collection and ended up donating 1,500 pounds of nonperishable food items, plus 32 turkeys, to help needy families celebrate Thanksgiving.

Toyota of Santa Maria hosted “Fill the Foodbank” to help Foodbank of Santa Barbara County fill its West Foster Road warehouse with food that will be distributed at that site and through the nonprofit organization’s many partners.

Donors didn’t even need to get out of their cars, as Foodbank volunteers unloaded the donations and packed them into bins for transport to the warehouse.

