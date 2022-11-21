Santa Maria area residents lined up in cars Saturday for a drive-thru food collection and ended up donating 1,500 pounds of nonperishable food items, plus 32 turkeys, to help needy families celebrate Thanksgiving.
Toyota of Santa Maria hosted “Fill the Foodbank” to help Foodbank of Santa Barbara County fill its West Foster Road warehouse with food that will be distributed at that site and through the nonprofit organization’s many partners.
Donors didn’t even need to get out of their cars, as Foodbank volunteers unloaded the donations and packed them into bins for transport to the warehouse.
“In this season of thanks, we are thankful for all who made this year’s ‘Fill the Foodbank’ food and turkey drive such a success,” a Foodbank representative tweeted.
The holiday food distribution will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., or while food supplies last, Wednesday at the Foodbank warehouse, 490 W. Foster Road, in Santa Maria.
Food boxes will include healthy groceries, fresh fruits and vegetables and, if available, a whole chicken or turkey for families, a Foodbank spokeswoman said.
She said all are welcome, and no paperwork is necessary to receive food for the Thanksgiving holiday.