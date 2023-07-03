A longtime fast food chain is leaving town.
Employees reported Monday that the Arby's location at 2326 S. Broadway in Santa Maria was shutting down that day.
Employees in the store said the fast food restaurant known for its roast beef sandwiches and curly fries would close permanently, starting Tuesday, saying "the contract was up."
The fast food brand is owned by Inspire Foods, a global multi-brand conglomerate that also owns Buffalo Wild Wings, Jimmy John's and Dunkin' Donuts, among others. Messages left for Inspire Foods were not returned Tuesday. The franchisee was not known at press time.
Arby's offerings typically divided locals, with the chain having a small group of die-hard fans.
Pam Cortez, of Santa Maria, posted on Facebook with the news of Arby's closing: "That news makes me very sad. My family and I have been going to Arby’s for over five years. The food is excellent and so are the employees."
It first opened up in Santa Maria in August of 1986, at the very South Broadway location. Now fans of the Beef'N Cheddar will have to fill up their gas tanks and hit the highway to get their fill of Arby's famous roast beef sandwiches.
There are no locations in Santa Barbara County or San Luis Obispo County. There are multiple locations in Bakersfield, one in Ventura and another in Lost Hills.
It was unclear Monday what was next for the building located near the Albertsons parking lot near the corner of Broadway and McCoy.
Arby's was founded in Boardman, Ohio, in 1964, by brothers Forrest and Leroy Raffel, choosing the name "Arby's" because of the initials of Raffel Brothers.