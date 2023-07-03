A longtime fast food chain is leaving town.

Employees reported Monday that the Arby's location at 2326 S. Broadway in Santa Maria was shutting down that day.

Employees in the store said the fast food restaurant known for its roast beef sandwiches and curly fries would close permanently, starting Tuesday, saying "the contract was up."

Santa Maria Arby’s closes its doors after 37 years
