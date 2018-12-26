Looking to improve pedestrian safety, reduce illegal dumping and improve the overall appearance of the area, city officials have signed off on improvements to the Depot Street alley, which runs west of the Santa Maria Valley Road right-of-way between West Morrison Avenue and West Liberty Street
The project, which aims to improve a blighted alleyway, will involve narrowing the driveable portion of the alley, building a four-foot-wide sidewalk, adding a gutter and installing enhanced lighting.
Last week, the City Council unanimously approved a $200,000 bid from Santa Maria-based CalPortland to carry out the project. The project is being paid for with a Community Development Block Grant and gas tax funds.
“The goal is to make it safer for the community,” said Joy Castaing, a senior code enforcement officer. “That little alley is between two different schools and the intent is that safety will be greatly improved.”
As part of the work, a sidewalk will be created that extends from the alleyway all the way toward Morrison Avenue. “It ’ll be so much safer for students, or any other pedestrians to cross,” Castaing said.
Rodger Olds, principal civil engineer, said start of the work will likely begin around late January or early February. The contract calls for the work to be completed within 45 days.
Castaing said the city hopes the work will also improve the area — which has suffered from blight and littering — from an aesthetic standpoint. “Before, a couple years back, we used to have a lot of illegal dumping in the area,” she said. “There were couches and mattresses and all kinds of stuff.”
The city worked with nearby property owners and residents and was able to reduce the amount of illegal dumping. “It’s been greatly improved — not perfect, but better,” Castaing said. “Once this project is done, we think it’ll reduce the illegal dumping even more.”
Code enforcement officers began initial cleanup work in the area in 2014 and in 2016, the city applied for grant funding for additional improvements, Castaing said “The city and the community came together to come up with a plan to make it safer. It was a group effort by a lot of different city departments.”