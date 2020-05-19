Santa Maria announces no trash, recycling services on Memorial Day

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The city of Santa Maria is advising residents of schedule changes for trash, recycling and street sweeping services on Memorial Day, May 25.

Since services are delayed by one day during holiday weekends, they will not take place Monday and will be pushed to Tuesday, spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.

Residents are advised to have their bins outside by 6:30 a.m. the next day.

The Santa Maria Regional Landfill also be closed Monday and will reopen at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Questions may be directed to Kristine Jacobs, Utilities Department outreach specialist, at 805-925-0951, ext. 7270.

Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.

