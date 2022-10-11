If you ever wanted a pet, but were waiting for a safe way to have a test run, now's your chance.

The Santa Maria Animal Shelter is looking for those interested in adopting or fostering pets while the facility undergoes a construction project that will force it to reduce the number of pets at the facility by 50%. 

To help clear room, the shelter is waiving adoption and owner reclamation fees for all pets through the end of October. That is for both the Santa Maria Animal Shelter and Santa Barbara Animal Shelter.

