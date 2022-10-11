If you ever wanted a pet, but were waiting for a safe way to have a test run, now's your chance.
The Santa Maria Animal Shelter is looking for those interested in adopting or fostering pets while the facility undergoes a construction project that will force it to reduce the number of pets at the facility by 50%.
To help clear room, the shelter is waiving adoption and owner reclamation fees for all pets through the end of October. That is for both the Santa Maria Animal Shelter and Santa Barbara Animal Shelter.
Critical repairs to the location on Foster Road in Santa Maria are slated to start shortly and will create significant challenges for animal care. These improvements are expected to last through mid-November.
Santa Barbara County Animal Services will provide food, supplies and support to all foster families caring for SBCAS pets. There are dogs and cats of all ages, and even bunnies, that would love to take a little break from the shelter or maybe even find their forever home.
“Pet safety and wellbeing are the top priorities of SBCAS," said Animal Services Director Sarah Aguilar. "These improvements will be beneficial for pets in the long run, but there will be an increase in sounds and activity that will add to the stress of animals that have no other place to go. Additionally, foster homes provide a respite from shelter life, similar to what a vacation does for us."
Community members are invited to view pets available for foster or adoption at the SBCAS website. Completed foster inquiry forms can help the shelter contact those interested about potential matches. Shelters in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara are open for adoptions from 12 to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.