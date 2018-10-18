Looking to spend an evening making pumpkin masterpieces while enjoying Halloween music?
The city of Santa Maria and The Patch will host a teen pumpkin carving contest Oct. 30 at the Abel Maldonado Youth Center, located at 600 S. McClelland St.
The contest, which will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., is free for teens in grades seven through 12. Pumpkins will be donated by The Patch.
Registration is required and is open to 20 participants. Those interested may register online by visiting www.cityofsantamaria.org/register and searching for “pumpkin” in the keyword search.
Those with questions are asked to contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.