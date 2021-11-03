Santa Maria officials are planning to bring free Wi-Fi to certain low-income areas with a $1.1 million allocation toward expanding internet access in neighborhoods and public parks, a need the pandemic has highlighted.
City staff are still determining the areas to be targeted through the project, which will expand the existing fiber optic ring serving the city's downtown established in 2018, according to Community Projects Manager Rosie Rojo.
Approximately 74% of the city's population lives in the 12 census tracts classified in the low- to moderate-income brackets which qualify for the project, according to a staff report. Of those residents, city staff estimate that approximately 20% do not have internet or dial-up access.
"We need to figure out how many of those areas we can cover with $1.1 million, so we need to see which ones are the neediest," Rojo said.
Money for the project came from an unused pot of $1.3 million in federal funds distributed to the city in 2020 for COVID-19 response and prevention efforts. With no further COVID-related projects remaining, the Santa Maria City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved moving the remaining funds toward other projects.
Along with $1.1 million for expanded Wi-Fi access, the council approved the allocation of $150,000 toward an outdoor basketball court project at the Boys and Girls Club and $104,000 for city administrative costs.
The federal funds, provided through the Community Development Block Grant program, were originally planned to be used for emergency rent assistance for city residents as well as public facility improvements such as the installation of germ guards and touchless doors.
The city spent around $270,000 providing rental assistance to 70 households in the from of three months' rent or $5,000, Rojo said. However, the city-level program was discontinued in February to prevent any duplication of applications with county and federal rent assistance programs, leaving $500,000 untouched.
Council members were supportive of the idea to expand Wi-Fi access in the city, noting that many families and students in particular have suffered from a lack of broadband infrastructure and affordability during distance learning.
"The pandemic highlighted the need for internet access. Not everyone can have internet at home or even on their own devices. That affected their academics," Councilman Carlos Escobedo said. "I’m excited to help our constituents a little bit more."
By bringing free Wi-Fi to parks and public facilities in selected census tracts, city personnel will also have connectivity when conducting business, Rojo said.
In the same meeting, the City Council also approved a memorandum of understanding with the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments supporting regional broadband access for businesses as well as residences.
As part of the memorandum, the council agreed to contribute $69,800 from the city's allocation of federal American Rescue Plan funds to support the regional broadband development.
SBCAG will request similar commitments from the cities of Buellton, Lompoc, Carpinteria, Solvang, Santa Barbara, Goleta and Guadalupe, with financial contributions varying depending on population size.
"These needs are everywhere; they’re not just in the urban areas and they’re not just in the rural areas. We have communities and neighborhoods that are not being serviced adequately and are not able to interact with schools and work and shopping and whatever they need to do," SBCAG Executive Director Marje Kirn told the council.
Bill Simmons, collaborative developer for the Broadband Consortium of the Pacific Coast, also spoke Tuesday about ongoing efforts to improve broadband access in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties.
He said the consortium is working on a strategic plan for broadband development, to be released next year, that will serve as a guide to support jurisdictions in Santa Barbara County and the Tri-County region as they seek to expand access and apply for state funding.
In 2020, telecommunication consulting company Tellus Ventures gave Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties a “D” on the California Broadband Infrastructure Report Card, indicating below-average broadband infrastructure. Ventura County rated a “C.”