Santa Maria Public Airport is still looking to add another commercial passenger carrier to its services after United Airlines bailed out on its plan to provide direct flights from here to Los Angeles, San Francisco and Denver, Colorado.
United would have given the airport two carriers serving six cities by joining Allegiant, which currently flies to Las Vegas and not long ago added service to Portland, Oregon, and Phoenix through the airport in Mesa, Arizona.
But the Airport District is focusing more heavily on the potential for generating revenue off the large amount of land it owns surrounding the airport on Skyway Drive.
“We were pretty fortunate with Allegiant because they added Portland and Mesa,” said Chris Hastert, airport general manager. “We continue to meet with those [carriers] who are willing to meet with us. A lot of them aren’t doing that because of COVID.
“So we’re still pursuing another carrier but not as aggressively as we would otherwise because the business community is not really flying much right now,” Hastert said.
“We’d just started a really good marketing campaign,” he added. “But without major changes in the way businesses are operating, we’re not recruiting [a carrier] as aggressively.”
At its meeting Thursday night, the Airport District board planned to authorize up to four people representing the airport to meet with Skywest Airlines representatives at their headquarters in St. George, Utah, on an unspecified date.
But Hastert said that wasn’t a carrier recruiting meeting per se but rather just an effort to keep the lines of communication open and Santa Maria on Skywest’s radar.
The board also planned to authorize sending two staff members to Routes Americas 2022, an airline route development forum set for February in San Antonio, Texas, where they can meet with representatives of airlines looking to rebuild the air-travel market.
United Airlines previously provided passenger service from Santa Maria Public Airport through its United Express affiliate until 2016, and in January 2020 the airline announced it would be returning.
But COVID-19 pushed the start date to October 2020, then to March 2021 and finally to June 2021, when United announced it was dropping its plan to return to Santa Maria.
“We’re really focused a lot on our land and updating the Airport Master Plan,” Hastert said, adding the district will be working on that with RRM Design in San Luis Obispo. “We’re really just getting started on that, so there’s nothing to report.
“But we’ll have more information about it coming over the next few weeks,” he added.
The Airport Master Plan provides a blueprint for how the facility will develop to meet aviation needs, community desires and environmental requirements as well as how its land is used, along with guidelines for financing and planning.
Santa Maria’s plan was updated in 2004, then again in 2019, but the update process can take four to five years to complete.