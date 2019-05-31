The runway at the Santa Maria Public Airport has been shut down after a plane landed on its belly when its wheels failed to engage Friday morning.
Around 10 a.m, a small single-engine plane landed on its belly due to an issue with its landing gear, said Chris Hastert, manager of the Santa Maria Public Airport.
It's not clear if the landing gear was not engaged or if the gear was engaged but the wheels collapsed upon landing, Hastert said. As a result, officials have temporarily closed the runway.
Hastert said he did not believe there were any injuries but was waiting on confirmation from airport staff and first responders.
Santa Maria Fire Department and Guadalupe Police both responded to the incident.