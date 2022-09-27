Chris Hastert, who has been general manager of the Santa Maria Public Airport for 14 years, stands in the airline terminal spaces in this file photo. Hastert is leaving this weekend to become Santa Barbara's airport director overseeing the Santa Barbara Airport.
Chris Hastert is leaving his post as manager of Santa Maria Public Airport to become director of Santa Barbara Airport
Chris Hastert, who has been general manager of the Santa Maria Public Airport for 14 years, stands in the airline terminal spaces in this file photo. Hastert is leaving this weekend to become Santa Barbara's airport director overseeing the Santa Barbara Airport.
Santa Maria Public Airport manager Chris Hastert gives a thumb's-up, surrounded by city and United Airlines officials, in announcing United would offer three daily flights from the airport in 2020 — right before the COVID-19 pandemic put the brakes on the operation.
After 14 years at the controls of Santa Maria Public Airport, manager Chris Hastert is leaving to become the airport director for Santa Barbara Airport, where he’ll be tackling some of the same types of projects he gained experience with here.
Hastert said he’s leaving Santa Maria because the new job represents a great opportunity.
“I’m really excited for the opportunity,” he said late Monday afternoon, just four days away from his last day at the Santa Maria facility
“Santa Maria is what’s known as a nonhub airport, but Santa Barbara is what’s called a small-hub airport,” he explained. “It’s a little different-size airport, but it’s the same type of position.”
But he’s also making the move because it’s closer to his family, who all live in Southern California.
“When you have a family member with health issues a four-hour drive away, a two-hour drive is much better,” Hastert.
He won’t get much of a break, though, as his first day at the Santa Barbara Airport is Monday.
In the meantime, the Santa Maria Public Airport District board of directors has appointed Kerry Fenton, a seven-year employee of the airport with airline experience, as its interim general manager.
Hastert said the district is expected to start a nationwide recruitment search.
“With Kerry as interim general manager and the nationwide search, the airport’s in good hands to keep it running well into the future,” he said.
In 2012, work was completed on extending the 6,304-foot main runway to 8,004 feet, making it the longest civil runway between Los Angeles and San Jose.
In addition to accommodating larger passenger jets, the longer runway has allowed DC-10 aerial firefighting craft to service not only Los Padres National Forest but also other forests in multiple counties from the airport’s tanker base.
“We also completed the Airport Master Plan,” Hastert said. “That sets the vision for the airport for the next 20 years.”
The airport is doing a lot of work on the taxiways, he said, and recently signed a $9 million grant agreement with the Federal Aviation Administration to bring them up to current standards as well as replace asphalt aprons with concrete and fix deteriorating ramps.
“They’re going through a lot of the same work [at Santa Barbara Airport] — doing a master plan update, and they’re also looking at some terminal improvements,” he said. “I’m excited to be part of that.”
A few months ago, the airport district reached an agreement with Planes of Fame to create an extension of the group’s Chino museum up here, Hastert said.
Planes of Fame has a collection of almost 160 aircraft, ranging from a replica of the Wright Brothers’ 1903 Kitty Hawk Flyer and aircraft from World War I, including an actual flying example, to the Golden Age of the 1920s and ’30s, including several of “the last of their kind,” warbirds from all sides of World War II and jets from the Korean War and Vietnam.
“They should start construction not long after Airfest is completed in October,” Hastert said.
In fact, Planes of Fame is participating in this year’s Airfest.
Hastert noted that bringing back the air show was another achievement for the airport.
“In 2018-19, we brought back the Airfest,” he said, although the COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on that. “But October 15 and 16, it will be back in full action.”
Hastert noted that by then he’ll be working in Santa Barbara but will come back as a volunteer to make sure the air show runs smoothly.