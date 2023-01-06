The Santa Maria Airport Board of Directors has welcomed its two newly-elected members with the swearing in of Nash Moreno and Michael Clayton.
Moreno defeated Hugh Rafferty in Division 2 and Carl Engel was defeated by Clayton in Division 4. Moreno was voted to serve as the board's president and Clayton is the vice secretary.
Moreno and Clayton join Vice President Chuck Adams, Secretary David Baskett and Director Steve Brown on the board.
Moreno shares that as board members they are in a position that can advocate change.
“We have the ability to put stuff on the docket to vote on, which then prioritizes it for the airport,” said Moreno.
While campaigning, Clayton shared his support for Moreno, saying “a vote for Moreno is a vote for me."
Both contenders share similar views, such as growing job opportunities through the airport and expanding the facility to carry more flights.
Moreno is the first Mexican-American to have joined the Santa Maria Airport Board. He has a tech background and says he's long had a passion towards aviation and has been flying for about a year as a private pilot.
“I believe I have the availability to contribute to positive change in this airport," said Moreno. "I’ve already gotten to meet a lot more people in the aviation community and hear from the leaseholders of the hangars."
Moreno said focusing on the infrastructure is the first thing on his agenda. During a tour of the airport, Moreno said the current conditions of the hangars and airport grounds can be described as neglected and in need of repair.
“The first thing I want to focus on is getting our maintenance up, to really boost up the infrastructure that is here,” he said. “The hangars are pretty old, pretty run down and the roofs are worse. This is where people store their planes and planes aren't cheap."
Considering the current condition of the airport, Clayton said his goal is to make the last 20 years come together in the next four.
“I saw a picture when I went to the board meeting on the wall of the airport from 2005. It didn’t change, in my opinion looking at that photo, nothing has changed since '05," Clayton said. "We should’ve been huge -- BIG -- but we let 15, 20 years go by."
Clayton, during his elections, constantly advocated for a beautiful airport that will one day become a national airport.
“In order to bring in quality airlines, we have to have a quality airport,” said Clayton. “And I want this to be an international airport, so we can have flights leaving this country from Santa Maria."
The business owners in the Santa Maria Airport are excited about the changes, including tenant Teresa Arredondo, who is the President and CEO of ArtCraft paint, which is a company that has been at the airport for years.
Arredondo said that, whether it was intentional or not, past board members allowed the airport to fall victim to neglect.
“I'm really happy to see we are going to have two new board members and a new manager, so the change is going to happen, because it needs to happen,” said Arredondo. “I never lost hope that my airport would be taken care of eventually. It seems like it is going to be in the near future, but if it takes another 20 years to clean up the mess I am all for it, as long as it gets done."
Both Clayton and Moreno encouraged locals to join in on the board meetings and voice their opinions for change in the airport. They are open to the public and the meeting agendas are posted a week prior to the meeting. Moreno shares that the customers of the airport are both the people of Santa Maria and tenants.
“If we want to have a facility where we can create more opportunities, whether those opportunities are flying to Mexico or flying to Denver or New York, I am more focused on creating jobs and opportunities for people that live here and expanding our city's economy," Moreno said. "We need to listen to our customers and do what we can to help them."
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.