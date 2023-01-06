The Santa Maria Airport Board of Directors has welcomed its two newly-elected members with the swearing in of Nash Moreno and Michael Clayton.

Moreno defeated Hugh Rafferty in Division 2 and Carl Engel was defeated by Clayton in Division 4. Moreno was voted to serve as the board's president and Clayton is the vice secretary.

Moreno and Clayton join Vice President Chuck Adams, Secretary David Baskett and Director Steve Brown on the board.

