Two seats for the Santa Maria Public Airport District Board of Directors were contested Tuesday and both challengers held early leads over the incumbents.
Incumbent Hugh Rafferty trailed Ignacio “Nash” Moreno in Division 2 while incumbent Carl Engel was behind Michael B. Clayton in Division 4.
The first results reported after the at 8 p.m., Tuesday, compiled from mail-in votes sent in before Election Day, showed that Moreno led with 1,138 total votes, or 53.8%, more than Rafferty's total of 932 total votes, or 44%. The results were based on only 17.8% of the 13,728 ballots sent out to registered voters in that district.
In the race for Division 4, Clayton held a lead over challenger Engel, with a total of 2,317 votes, or 65.3%, in front of Engel's total of 1,213, 34.2%. The numbers available Tuesday night were from vote-by-mail ballots received prior to Election Day.
Division 2 consists of the westside of Santa Maria, running north to the Santa Maria River, as far east as Blosser Road and sawing through the southern part of the Santa Maria Valley, including a chunk of Orcutt from Clark Avenue to the south and Bradley Road to the east.
Division 4 runs east of Broadway for much of Santa Maria and east of the 101 freeway north of Main Street.
All four candidates campaigned on their ability to lead the airport into the future, although their plans weren’t all the same.
Rafferty and Engel both ran on similar platforms as incumbents hoping to maintain the airport on the track it has been on. They focused on common issues like aircraft hangar maintenance and rent control for tenants.
Moreno and Clayton advocated for major changes in the airport. They supported ideas such as expanding to the airport and the possibility of a pilot school at the facility, both claiming they'd bring a new perspective to the airport.
Moreno, a pilot and business consultant, ran on his experience working for a number of tech startups and well known companies such as LinkedIn, Percolate and Microsoft.
“I was pretty nervous today, but after seeing the results so far I’m excited for the future and I have a lot of ideas," Moreno said when asked about his thoughts on the early returns. "I'm 100% thankful for the voters. I'm up against an incumbent that has been there for some time, but I’ve seen that the airport hasn’t changed much and so do the people. I look forward to bringing ideas to the council meetings and officials."
Clayton, a local attorney, advocated for clear changes, such as expanding the airport to provide economic opportunities and job growth. He claims to be open to hearing the people's concerns for change, such as noise control and beautifying the airport.
Engel, whom Clayton challenged, has lived in Santa Maria his whole life. He has been a part of the airport board for over 20 years and claims to believe running the airport like a business is the best way to serve taxpayers.
Rafferty currently serves on the board of and has had an interest in aviation since the 1970s when he worked on automated air traffic systems for IBM. He plans to hire a new General Manager while maintaining airport safety and security during transition. Rafferty encourages the public to be more involved with the board and recommends they come to meetings and use their voice.
Rafferty said if reelected he plans to continue to work with the interim General Manager, airport staff and fellow board members for airport improvements and attract additional airlines to provide additional passenger service to and from Santa Maria Airport.
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.