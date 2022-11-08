Two seats for the Santa Maria Public Airport District Board of Directors were contested Tuesday and both challengers held early leads over the incumbents.

Incumbent Hugh Rafferty trailed Ignacio “Nash” Moreno in Division 2 while incumbent Carl Engel was behind Michael B. Clayton in Division 4.

The first results reported after the at 8 p.m., Tuesday, compiled from mail-in votes sent in before Election Day, showed that Moreno led with 1,138 total votes, or 53.8%, more than Rafferty's total of 932 total votes, or 44%. The results were based on only 17.8% of the 13,728 ballots sent out to registered voters in that district.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

0
0
0
0
0