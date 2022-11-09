Two challengers appeared on their way to decisive victories in the Santa Maria Public Airport District Board of Directors contests.
Ignacio “Nash” Moreno led incumbent Hugh Rafferty in Division 2 as incumbent Carl Engel lagged behind Michael B. Clayton in Division 4 Wednesday.
In the semi-official results reported Wednesday morning, compiled from mail-in votes sent in before Election Day and from in-person votes cast Tuesday, Moreno led with 1,430 total votes, or 55.5%%, more than Rafferty's total of 1,087 total votes, or 42.2%. The results were based on 21.7% of the 13,728 ballots sent out to registered voters in that district.
In the race for Division 4, Clayton nearly doubled voting numbers over Engel. Clayton held a total of 2,763 votes, or 66.2%. Engel's total vote numbers stood at 1,385, or 33.2%. Clayton received 446 in-person votes while Engel had 172. The numbers available are results from 28.14% of the 16,324 ballots sent out to registered voters in that district.
Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters Joe Holland said mail-in ballots received Election Day and those postmarked that day and received within seven days will be counted this week, along with provisional ballots, and those results are scheduled to be reported by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Division 2 consists of the westside of Santa Maria, running north to the Santa Maria River, as far east as Blosser Road and sawing through the southern part of the Santa Maria Valley, including a chunk of Orcutt from Clark Avenue to the south and Bradley Road to the east.
Division 4 runs east of Broadway for much of Santa Maria and east of the 101 freeway north of Main Street.
All four candidates campaigned on their ability to lead the airport into the future, although their plans weren’t all the same.
Rafferty and Engel both ran on similar platforms as incumbents hoping to maintain the airport on the track it has been on. They focused on common issues like aircraft hangar maintenance and rent control for tenants.
Moreno and Clayton advocated for major changes in the airport. They supported ideas such as expanding to the airport and the possibility of a pilot school at the facility, both claiming they'd bring a new perspective to the airport.
Moreno, a pilot and business consultant, ran on his experience working for a number of tech startups and well known companies such as LinkedIn, Percolate and Microsoft.
Moreno and Clayton both support air taxis to LAX and expanding private aviation business to attract more flight operations and airlines. They're also advocates for the airport preparing for electric vehicles and an alternative fuel future and becoming a "net energy producer using renewable methods."
“I'm 100% thankful for the voters," Moreno said Tuesday night. "I'm up against an incumbent that has been there for some time, but I’ve seen that the airport hasn’t changed much and so do the people. I look forward to bringing ideas to the council meetings and officials."
Engel, whom Clayton challenged, has lived in Santa Maria his whole life. He has been a part of the airport board for over 20 years and claims to believe running the airport like a business is the best way to serve taxpayers.
Rafferty has had an interest in aviation since the 1970s when he worked on automated air traffic systems for IBM. He ran on his plans to hire a new General Manager while maintaining airport safety and security during the transition after former General Manager Chris Hastert took the Airport Director role at Santa Barbara.
Rafferty said if reelected he planned to continue to work with the interim General Manager, airport staff and fellow board members for airport improvements and attract additional airlines to provide additional passenger service to and from Santa Maria Airport.
Outstanding mail-in ballots are expected to be counted by Nov. 15, with election certification by Dec. 16, according to the registrar's office.
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.