Two challengers appeared on their way to decisive victories in the Santa Maria Public Airport District Board of Directors contests.

Ignacio “Nash” Moreno led incumbent Hugh Rafferty in Division 2 as incumbent Carl Engel lagged behind Michael B. Clayton in Division 4 Wednesday.

In the semi-official results reported Wednesday morning, compiled from mail-in votes sent in before Election Day and from in-person votes cast Tuesday, Moreno led with 1,430 total votes, or 55.5%%, more than Rafferty's total of 1,087 total votes, or 42.2%. The results were based on 21.7% of the 13,728 ballots sent out to registered voters in that district.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you