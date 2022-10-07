In an at times raucous forum at the OASIS Center Thursday night, three of the four candidates running for the Santa Maria Airport board of directors shared their goals and answered questions from the audience of about two dozen residents.
Each candidate started with a 10-minute opening statement, and as community members shared their concerns, the floor opened to a sometimes heated discussion about potential changes in how the airport operates.
In District 2, incumbent Hugh Rafferty is facing Nash Moreno. In District 4, incumbent Carl Engel and Michael B. Clayton are vying for election.
Engel is the sitting board president and Rafferty is secretary.
Moreno was unable to attend the event, his wife said, because "he didn't hear about the forum on time and was out of town for business." He left a statement for attendees.
Residents within the Santa Maria Public Airport District elect a five-member board on a district-wide basis. Each member serves a four-year term. Responsibility for day-to-day operations of the airport are entrusted to the general manager and supporting staff.
Engel opened the forum by noting that he's a Santa Maria native and has experience on the board.
"I’ve been on the airport board for about 20 years," Engel said.
He said he's made a positive impact during his time on the board, noting the length of the airport runway was increased, the terminals were refurbished and there have been multiple airport improvement projects, including work on the taxiways.
Engel touted his experience in dealing with Federal Aviation Administration regulations and cutting through red tape.
“We have been trying to get through a specific plan for the development of the business park, which is in the south end of the airport, and we have had nothing but difficulty," Engel said.
In 2021, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service held up a permit the airport district needed to develop the commercial park on its property because an agricultural operation reportedly destroyed California tiger salamander habitat on airport land. The agency sent a letter to the airport district citing the destruction of a tiger salamander breeding pond and 110 acres of upland salamander habitat in violation of the federal Endangered Species Act.
Former airport manager Chris Hastert said last year that the area was on land the airport had leased out to an agricultural operation.
Clayton noted in his opening statement his success as a businessman and lawyer in Santa Maria, saying he has "kept his eye on the airport" and would like to see it grow into what San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara have in their airports.
Clayton said he "shared his frustration with how tax money is being wasted."
"I hate politics, I'm not a politician," Clayton said. "I don't want to run, I just want to grow an airport."
Clayton said he doesn't plan on running for any other board position, though he hopes to make "big" changes if elected to the airport board.
A shared concern among those in the audience was the noise created by planes at the airport. Some stated that it wasn't so much the regular flights, as it is military use of the airport or the AirFest air show.
Clayton agreed that noise is a problem and said it should be addressed.
“If there is a way we can take remedial measures to make it quieter out there, I'm game," he said.
Clayton added that he plans to research how to make changes and was open to hearing ideas.
“The air show is here two days once a year. I would ask you as a citizen of the area, to help us out," Engel said of the noise issue. "I mean, what would you like to see? You want us to tear up the landing runway? Stop flights from coming in? Bear with us."
Rafferty shared his background in education and experience in serving on the airport board for four years. He has a doctorate in management, with a background in accounting data processing. He shared a bit about his family and cut his opening speech short to answer questions.
Rafferty and Engel emphasized how the FAA regulates noise control.
"Every plane has a noise level that the FAA has set and if it goes above that noise level then they don’t fly,” said Rafferty.
One audience member noted that the FAA does not regulate military aircraft and that is where most of the noise complaints come from. Another suggested switching the flight path of the aircraft so they don't fly directly over area homes.
One question asked the candidates to share their views on operating the Santa Maria Airport like a national or international airport.
“The board manages the airport," Rafferty said. "The airlines take care of the flights. Between the airlines and FAA, we have no control, it's up to them. If the people want more flights out of Santa Maria, you can tell me and I can tell somebody else, but unless you start writing to the airlines and letting them know what you want, it’s not going to happen."
“That is not an international airport," Engel said, referring to Santa Maria's layout. "... We don't have the facilities to take 50 people through a customs facility. It's ludicrous to think that."
Clayton, however, said he sees the potential for a national airport.
“The backbone of our airport is the little airlines out there, but we need the bigger planes too," Clayton said. "We can't just have the little plane mentality. What's the largest airport in California? It's LA, the second largest airport by square footage.”
Moreno left a statement highlighting his background as a Santa Maria native and his work with technology startups.
"I believe my experience helping grow technology startups, being a member of the general aviation community, handling multi-million dollar accounts and my focus on our local community is what our airport needs," Moreno said in the statement.
Forum sponsors OASIS Center and the Orcutt Pioneer are also sponsoring an Oct. 20 Santa Maria Joint Union High School District forum from 7 to 9 p.m. for candidates running for districts four and five.