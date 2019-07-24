Forty Santa Maria-area kids got an up close look at life as a firefighter during the city’s annual junior and teen firefighter camps on Wednesday.
The annual camps are four days long and cycle participants through various scenarios firefighters face on a day-to-day basis, like climbing an aerial ladder, rappelling down a wall, handling ropes and knots and search and rescue skills.
The program is jointly run by Santa Maria's Recreation and Parks and Fire departments.
“It’s a way to get younger kids and teenage kids interested in the Fire Department,” said acting Capt. Matt Chircop. “It’s pretty awesome because a lot of these kids were here the last few years — it’s cool to see them grow up and be real interested in learning more.”
The junior camp includes students ages 8 to 12; the teen program is open to those ages 13 to 17.
Blochman Union Elementary student Paige Beal, 13, was one of the 17 teen camp participants this year.
Beal said she signed up after hearing about it from a family friend, and after several days, is considering a career as a firefighter.
“The most memorable thing was climbing that ladder,” she said, pointing at the department’s 62-foot truck with its extended ladder.
On Wednesday, teen camp attendees took turns being secured with harnesses and ropes and made their way up the ladder.
“When I got to the top section of the ladder, I could feel it wobbling and it scared me," Beal said. "But once I got up there, I stayed and just looked at the view — it was awesome.”
Righetti High School student Erik Karstrom, 15, returned to fire camp this year after participating for the first time last summer.
Karstrom said he continued to learn new things during his second year.
“They didn’t do the ladder climbing last year,” he said. “They made everything new again so it doesn’t get boring.”