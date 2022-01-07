The Santa Maria Public Library's Adult Services department will host a DIY workshop from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 15 where residents can make their own salt and sugar body scrubs.
The workshop will take place in Shepard Hall at the Main Branch Library, located at 421 S. McClelland St.
Attendees will learn how to mix natural ingredients to make two different homemade body scrubs, with all materials provided by the library.
Registration for the free event is required online via the library events calendar at cityofsantamaria.org/library or by calling 805-925-0994, ext. 8562. Spaces are limited.
Questions may be directed to the Library’s Information Desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
