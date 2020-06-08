Santa Maria adopts complaint-based regulations for public parks, plazas, transit

"Since the ordinance pertains specifically to city parks, plazas and facilities, I believe that it is in the best interest of the community that the Recreation and Parks Commission have an opportunity to discuss the item," Henderson said in her email.

Recreation and Parks Director Alex Posada claimed responsibility for not sharing the ordinance with the commission, and said Monday he has since collected their feedback.

He said he apologized to commissioners that the ordinance was "lost in the shuffle" and was given directly to the City Council once it was prepared by the City Attorney's Office.

"I don’t know if that many changes would have been made, but I know they would have liked to submit opinions," Posada said.

Posada also explained that the ordinance presents guidelines consistent with those already in place for public transit and libraries.

"The ordinance is pretty much a mirror for the library and the transit system," he said.

City Manager Jason Stilwell told the council June 2 that while it is recommended the commission discuss such ordinances prior to a vote, it is not legally required. He also pointed out the commission had not met in months due to COVID-19.