Santa Maria adopts complaint-based regulations for public parks, plazas, transit

Conduct including excessive body odor, playing music from speakers and lack of sufficient clothing will be prohibited in public parks, plazas and facilities beginning July 2 after the Santa Maria City Council adopted a new ordinance with a 3-2 vote last week.
Before the vote June 2, council members learned that the five-member Recreation and Parks Commission had not reviewed the ordinance because commissioners had not received it in time to offer input or recommendations.
However, City Attorney Thomas Watson advised the council to adopt the ordinance rather than wait for feedback, emphasizing the benefit of having guidelines in place as facilities experience higher usage in the summer months during a time when many still are seeking outdoor outlets in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The council ultimately adopted the ordinance, with council members Gloria Soto and Mike Cordero dissenting.
Commission feedback
During the June 2 council meeting, Soto shared an email she had received from Commissioner Laura Henderson, who expressed concerns the commission had not had a chance to weigh in on the ordinance.
"Since the ordinance pertains specifically to city parks, plazas and facilities, I believe that it is in the best interest of the community that the Recreation and Parks Commission have an opportunity to discuss the item," Henderson said in her email.
Recreation and Parks Director Alex Posada claimed responsibility for not sharing the ordinance with the commission, and said Monday he has since collected their feedback.
He said he apologized to commissioners that the ordinance was "lost in the shuffle" and was given directly to the City Council once it was prepared by the City Attorney's Office.
"I don’t know if that many changes would have been made, but I know they would have liked to submit opinions," Posada said.
Posada also explained that the ordinance presents guidelines consistent with those already in place for public transit and libraries.
"The ordinance is pretty much a mirror for the library and the transit system," he said.
City Manager Jason Stilwell told the council June 2 that while it is recommended the commission discuss such ordinances prior to a vote, it is not legally required. He also pointed out the commission had not met in months due to COVID-19.
"It’s up to the discretion of the City Council ... the discretion to pass it on for second reading or pass it to commission. We recommend adopting it for second reading," Stilwell said.
Discretion-based enforcement
Failure to comply with any of the 16 regulations within the ordinance can result in a written citation, ejection from the public space for the remainder of the day, or long-term exclusion if infractions continue.
However, Posada said guidelines will rely heavily on the discretion of law enforcement responding within a complaint-based system, with many of the rules unlikely to be violated.
Despite this assurance, some regulations, including limits on odor and using public restrooms for bathing purposes, have raised concerns about limiting access to public areas for the homeless.
Following Tuesday's meeting, Henderson shared specific concerns about regulation against excessive odor for that reason.
"I wonder why an individual, who is not violating any other code, would need to be excluded from our city parks for their body odor. This seems to unfairly target folks who are experiencing homelessness. Perhaps I do not fully understand the intricacies of the ordinance or why specific elements were needed," Henderson said.
Posada said the odor regulation was included in the ordinance after being an issue in public libraries and on public transit.
"I talked to the rangers a bit about that, and that is probably the most uncomfortable situation they have to deal with. It's hard enough to talk to someone about the rules, but when it's something the person has no control over, we try to provide them with resources," he said, adding that rangers have tried to connect individuals to shower, laundry and shelter facilities.
Posada emphasized that rangers will take the same educational approach when enforcing regulations in public parks, and only go beyond warnings in extreme situations.
"In the rare cases that we have to issue a warning to the ordinance, or a banning of that individual [from the park], that rarely happens, but it’s there as a tool," he said.
Next steps
Although the ordinance has already been adopted, commission members will meet with Senior Parks Officer Casey Stone at their Tuesday meeting to discuss the ordinance and learn about how it will be enforced, Posada said.
Watson added that there will be room for further changes if needed.
"The one thing to remember is that if the commission does have substantive changes, we can come back and provide a technical amendment, which eliminates an offensive code section," Watson said.
Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.
