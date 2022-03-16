The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is once again accepting applications for its Hometown Heroes Banner program.
Eligible candidates for a banner include individuals active-duty or veterans of the military, first responders and essential workers. Besides placement of a 3-by-6-foot banner in the Hometown Heroes corridor along prominent city streets, a commemoration will be given during a City Council meeting.
The application deadline is March 18.
The Hometown Heroes Banner program was first created in 2016 to honor Santa Maria's military veterans. The program has expanded during the COVID pandemic, putting a spotlight on local heroes fighting battles closer to home.
For more information, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.