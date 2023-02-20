The Santa Barbara Zoo lost a beloved resident Wednesday when its 16-year-old male Masai giraffe, Michael, was humanely euthanized after battling age-related arthritis, which keepers and veterinary staff say caused a significant decline in his quality of life in recent weeks.

Michael, who lived at the zoo for over 11 years serving as a vital ambassador for giraffes and all animals, "was Santa Barbara’s tallest resident with an ocean view," said Rich Block, president and CEO of the Santa Barbara Zoo.

"Michael’s close encounters with guests touched countless lives and created life-long memories," Block said. "He brought a lot of heart to our community.”

021623 SB Zoo Michael Dies 2

Michael the giraffe is remembered at the Santa Barbara Zoo after his death was reported Wednesday. The 16-year-old Masai giraffe is seen with his family Adia and their calf Raymie who was born at the zoo on Jan. 19, 2022.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

