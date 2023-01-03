The Santa Barbara Zoo recently welcomed two new resident Goeldi’s monkeys from Buttonwood Park Zoo, in New Bedford, Massachusetts — which guests can now visit.
Brothers George Michael, 3, and Jimi, 2, have since joined the White-face saki monkeys in their habitat while zookeepers reportedly are enjoying getting to know the pair and helping to ensure they comfortably adjust to their new home.
“The Santa Barbara Zoo has had Goeldi’s monkeys in our animal population previously, but it was years ago," explained Dr. Julie Barnes, vice president of Santa Barbara Zoo's Animal Care and Health. "So for many of our keepers who were not around then, it’s exciting for them to work with a new primate species."
Goeldi's monkeys are small primates with shaggy black hair, claw-like nails, and long tails that are primarily found in areas of the Amazon rainforest across southern Colombia, eastern Ecuador and Peru, western Brazil and northern Bolivia.
“While these monkeys are very small, they have really big personalities and are very active and inquisitive,” Barnes noted.
The average height of a Goeldi’s monkey is approximately 8-9 inches, not including its tail, which can measure up to 12 inches long. Goeldi’s monkeys are capable of leaping approximately 13 feet between branches.
They leap from one tree to another, traveling roughly one mile per day. Their diet includes fruit, vegetables, seeds, nuts, insects like super worms, mealworms, crickets, and leafy greens.
The International Union for Conservation of Nature has listed Goeldi's monkeys as a vulnerable species due to a primary threat of potential habitat loss given proposed plans for human development and logging.
This anticipated loss of habitat, according to recent assessments, combined with the species' already fragmented populations, has resulted in their vulnerable classification.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.