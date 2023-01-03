010323 Goeldi's monekys.jpg

A pair of Goeldi’s monkeys, George Michael and Jimi, were recently welcomed to the Santa Barbara Zoo from Buttonwood Park Zoo in New Bedford, Massachusetts. 

The Santa Barbara Zoo recently welcomed two new resident Goeldi’s monkeys from Buttonwood Park Zoo, in New Bedford, Massachusetts — which guests can now visit.

Brothers George Michael, 3, and Jimi, 2, have since joined the White-face saki monkeys in their habitat while zookeepers reportedly are enjoying getting to know the pair and helping to ensure they comfortably adjust to their new home.

“The Santa Barbara Zoo has had Goeldi’s monkeys in our animal population previously, but it was years ago," explained Dr. Julie Barnes, vice president of Santa Barbara Zoo's Animal Care and Health. "So for many of our keepers who were not around then, it’s exciting for them to work with a new primate species." 

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

