Santa Barbara Zoo and California State University Channel Islands (CSUCI) have formed an educational partnership that involves the establishment of a zoo-owned and managed conservation center at the university campus.
Zoo officials announced the partnership Friday, and said the union would offer students academic enrichment opportunities while enhancing wildlife conservation, research, and outreach throughout the region.
"By partnering with a world-class zoo right here in our backyard, we are strengthening our commitment to be a ‘conservation campus’ on the Central Coast," said CSUCI President Richard Yao. "We are excited about the opportunities for our students to work side-by-side with zoo personnel and CSUCI faculty to protect and reestablish threatened species in our region and to develop vital skills in conservation education and management.
"It is our hope that students and faculty from all disciplines and programs of study will have a chance to benefit from and contribute to our partnership with the zoo."
Officials say the partnership resolves the zoo’s urgent need for more space to expand its wildlife conservation efforts and paves the way for future collaboration on the CSUCI campus.
“It’s game-changing because it enables us to scale up what we are doing in terms of direct conservation interventions on behalf of species recovery,” said Estelle Sandhaus, director of conservation and science at the zoo. “It vastly increases our capacity to take in and protect species during extreme weather events, which is something we are being called upon to do more and more often by our federal and state agency partners.”
Under the agreement, CSUCI will lease the zoo a 60,000-square foot site on the western edge of the campus near Modoc Hall, that includes conservation center buildings and facilities.
According to the preliminary plans, the conservation site features a classroom and meeting spaces, offices for conservation staff, pens for animal care, containment and breeding, native plant gardens, and spaces for the public to enjoy and participate in the conservation center.
Associate Professor of Biology Allison Alvarado said she’s looking forward to launching courses like "Conservation Genetics," where her students perform case studies on recovery efforts for the island fox and the California condor.
"The zoo's expertise and involvement in recovery of these species will offer students additional first-hand insight on the challenges and rewards associated with the process," Alvarado said. "We are excited about the hands-on opportunities this partnership will offer for students and faculty to engage in local conservation science and the protection of endangered species in the area."
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.