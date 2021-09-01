About the Masai
Giraffes are the tallest land mammal and Masai are the largest subspecies, growing up to 17 feet tall and weighing 2,700 pounds.
Two endangered Masai giraffes at the
Santa Barbara Zoo are pregnant and expected to give birth in January 2022 and July 2022, according to zoo officials.
“We’re excited to welcome [additional] Masai giraffe to our herd and continue to contribute to the population of this endangered species,” said Dr. Julie Barnes, the zoo’s vice president of
Animal Care & Health. “This is a great example of the critical work done at the Santa Barbara Zoo with our incredible animal care team.”
Both giraffes, Audrey and Adia, and siring male Michael are among more than 120 Masai giraffes that live at 28 North American zoos in protection of their dwindling species.
The public is invited to become a Foster Feeder sponsor of the giraffe herd. A donation of $50 helps with the cost of feeding the growing giraffe family. New giraffe Foster Feeders will receive a digital certificate with a baby photo of the calf, a Masai giraffe fact sheet and recognition on the Zoo’s Foster Feeder board.
For information or to become a Foster Feeder, visit
sbzoo.pivvit.com/masai-giraffe
The Santa Barbara Zoo is open daily at 9 a.m. for members and 9:30 a.m. for general admission until 5 p.m. General admission is $19.95 for adults, $14.95 for children 2 to 12, and free for children under 2. Parking is $11.
Mother for the seventh time, Audrey, 13, has birthed four calves with Michael — most recently Amirah, born in March 2018, and resident of the Sacramento Zoo — since her arrival at the Santa Barbara Zoo in 2010 from the Los Angeles Zoo.
Adia, 7, who will give birth in January, arrived in 2017 from the Cleveland Zoo. This will be her second calf with Michael after giving birth to Twiga in March 2020, just after the zoo closed due to the pandemic, zoo officials said.
The gestation period for a giraffe is approximately 15 months, and pregnancies are confirmed through hormone analysis of fecal samples.
The Masai giraffe herd at the Santa Barbara Zoo is expected to grow by two next year when expectant mothers Adia and Audrey give birth in January and July, respectively.
Santa Barbara Zoo, Contributed
According to officials, Michael, 15, is the most genetically important male Masai giraffe in North America, so far siring nine calves since being transferred to Santa Barbara from Canada in December 2011.
Over the past decade, eight of his calves have moved to other accredited zoos as part of a cooperative breeding program among members of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, officials said, and two of Michael’s sons have had offspring, making him a grandfather.
Once the two new giraffes arrive, a total of 10 Masai giraffes will have been born at the Santa Barbara Zoo since 2013, officials said.
Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record.