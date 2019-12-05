The Santa Barbara Zoo announced the passing of Chadwick the Lion this morning on their Twitter account.
According to the post, Chadwick was 21 years old at the time of his death and passed away due to complications related to his advanced age.
Chadwick was a geriatric lion who dealt with age-related health issues for several years, and outlived the mean life expectancy by almost 5 years. Due to increasing concerns, Zoo staff made the difficult decision to say goodbye. You will be missed, Chadwick. Photo by David Orias.— Santa Barbara Zoo (@SantaBarbaraZoo) December 5, 2019