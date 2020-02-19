Santa Barbara woman ID'd as person killed in Valentine's Day crash on Hwy 1 near Lompoc

A 24-year-old Santa Barbara woman has been identified as the person who was killed in a head-on crash Feb. 14 on Highway 1 south of Lompoc.

Selena Araiza died in the crash that left two others with major injuries, according to the Santa Barbara County Coroner's Office. The California Highway Patrol is still investigating the incident.

The crash between a 2005 Honda S2000 and a 2015 Nissan Sentra occurred at 6:18 p.m. on Highway 1 just south of Santa Rosa Road, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

Lompoc resident Michael Hanson, 55, was driving northbound in the Honda when, for an unknown reason, the car veered off the road to the right, then careened back across the traffic lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol report.

The Honda smashed into the southbound Nissan driven by 27-year-old Santa Barbara resident Joseph Hernandez, killing Araiza, who was in the Nissan’s front passenger seat.

Capt. Daniel Bertucelli with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department said County Fire sent two engines and the Lompoc Fire Department sent one engine to the crash. Three ambulances also responded, he said.