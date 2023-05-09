Solvang will host the Santa Barbara Wine Country Half Marathon, where thousands of athletes of all abilities from dozens of states and different countries will set off on a 13.1-mile course that begins Saturday at 7 a.m. sharp, at the intersection of Atterdag Road and Laurel Avenue, next to Solvang Elementary.
A relay transition (for those that opt for this approach) at the 5.8-mile marker will locate at 2890 Grand Ave. in Los Olivos, where a second leg of the race begins for a 7.8-mile push to the finish on Copenhagen Drive, adjacent to Solvang Park.
The half marathon will feature a scenic route offering participants views of windmills, rolling hills, vineyards and 12 wineries before finishing on Copenhagen Drive.