The Santa Barbara Vintners is presenting a rare opportunity to look "Behind the Scenes" as part of a new series of educational wine-tasting experiences and events slated for Friday through Sunday, May 19 to 21.
Guests can choose from evening tastings of world-class wines in the vineyards, to in-depth panels with winemakers and winery owners set in winery barrel rooms throughout Santa Barbara County.
“We wanted to create a special series for wine lovers to go ‘behind the scenes’ and hear directly from winemakers about our award-winning region and how they make their wines,” said Alison Laslett, CEO of the Santa Barbara Vintners. “These tastings are for anyone with a mind curious to learn about our region, our wines, and the talented people behind them.”
The weekend includes seven tasting events and expert panels, including:
Friday, May 19, from 4 to 6 p.m.: An Exploration of Santa Barbara County’s 7 Unique AVAs
Enjoy an evening among the vines at Roblar Winery, in the heart of Santa Barbara Wine Country. Sample wines from each of Santa Barbara County's seven unique American Viticultural Areas (AVAs), and learn why it is one of the most diverse grape-growing regions in the world. Locally-sourced light bites will be provided by Roblar's on-site restaurant.
Each AVA will be represented by the following wineries: Santa Ynez Valley AVA: Roblar Winery; Santa Maria: Foxen; Alisos Canyon: Dovecote; Happy Canyon: Happy Canyon Vineyard; Sta. Rita Hills: Gainey Vineyard; Los Olivos: Margerum; and Ballard Canyon: Saarloos & Sons. Tickets are $85 per person and can be purchased at santabarbaravintners.ticketsauce.com/e/behind-the-scenes/tickets.
Location: Roblar Winery, 3010 Roblar Ave., Santa Ynez.
Saturday, May 20, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.: Expand Your Palate: How Santa Barbara is leading the charge, experimenting with new varietals, and making fun, funky and fresh wines
Though perhaps most well-known for pinot noir, chardonnay, and syrah, Santa Barbara County is home to 70 unique grape varieties. Taste some of Santa Barbara Wine Country’s most interesting new wines and hear from panelists Jessica Gasca, owner and winemaker at Story of Soil; Chase Carhartt, wine grape grower at Carhartt Family Wines; Peter Stolpman, owner of Stolpman Vineyards; Eric Carucci, owner of Carucci Family Wines; Karen Steinwachs, owner and winemaker at Seagrape Wine Co.; and Larry Schaffer, owner and winemaker at Tercero Wines.
Tickets are $100 per person and can be purchased at santabarbaravintners.ticketsauce.com/e/behind-the-scenes/tickets
Location: Story of Soil Winery, 100 Los Padres Way, Buellton.
Saturday, May 20, from 12 to 2 p.m.: Sustainable, Organic, Biodynamic – What’s the Difference?
Enjoy lunch, wine tasting, and a panel discussion about the farming philosophies behind sustainable, organic and biodynamic farming. Moderated by Tim Snider of Fess Parker, this session will define what each of these practices entails and dive deep into the complexities of farming a healthy vineyard in an environmentally friendly and sustainable manner.
Panelists will include Samantha Aguilar, laboratory manager at Cambria Winery; Blair Fox, head winemaker at Fess Parker Winery; Gretchen Voelcker, winemaker at Piazza Family Wines; and Brook Williams, owner and winegrower at Duvarita. Valley Piggery will provide a lunch reflecting the bounty and terroir of the Central Coast, with both meat and vegetarian options.
Tickets are $150 per person and can be purchased at santabarbaravintners.ticketsauce.com/e/behind-the-scenes/tickets.
Location: Fess Parker Winery, 6200 Foxen Canyon Rd., Los Olivos.
Saturday, May 20, from 2 to 3:30 p.m.: World Class Cabernet in Santa Barbara County
Some of the finest producers of cabernet sauvignon will come together to share their favorite wines. This event will feature a tasting of five different wines, each bottle priced above $100. Panelists will include Bradley Long, Winemaker at Grassini Family Vineyards; Ernst Storm, Winemaker at Grimm's Bluff; Joshua Klapper, Director of Winemaking at Brave & Maiden Estate; Simon Faury, Winemaker at Crown Point Vineyards; and Tyler Thomas, president and winemaker at Star Lane and Dierberg Vineyards. This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to taste exclusive bottlings side by side from some of the top cabernet-producing estates in Santa Barbara County.
Tickets are $200 per person and can be purchased at santabarbaravintners.ticketsauce.com/e/behind-the-scenes/tickets.
Location: Brave & Maiden Estate, 649 N Refugio Rd., Santa Ynez.
Saturday, May 20, from 2:30 to 4 p.m.: The Evolution of the Sta. Rita Hills: Pinot Noir and Beyond
Sta. Rita Hills winemakers discuss the success of their AVAs with pinot noir and chardonnay, and how the addition of new varieties, like syrah and grenache, could take the Sta. Rita Hills to a whole new institutional level. Participating wineries include Alma Rosa Winery, Babcock Winery & Vineyards, LaBarge Winery, Melville, and Peake Ranch.
Tickets are $100 per person and can be purchased at santabarbaravintners.ticketsauce.com/e/behind-the-scenes/tickets.
Location: Babcock Winery & Vineyards, 5175 CA-246, Lompoc.
Saturday, May 20, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.: Sparkling Everything and Pizza
Taste the wide variety of sparkling wines made in Santa Barbara County paired with local pizza and the stunning view from the Barn at The Hilt Estate in the Sta. Rita Hills. Participating wineries include The Hilt Estate, Fess Parker Winery, Future Perfect, Presqu’ile, Riverbench Vineyard & Winery, Sea Smoke, Stolpman Vineyards, and many more.
Tickets are $125 per person and can be purchased at santabarbaravintners.ticketsauce.com/e/behind-the-scenes/tickets.
Location: The Hilt Estate, 2240 Santa Rosa Rd., Lompoc.
Sunday, May 21, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: The Next Generation of Winemaking in Santa Barbara County
Their families helped establish winemaking in Santa Barbara County, and now the next generation is taking over. Panelists Nicholas Miller, Miller Family Wines; Chase Carhartt, Carhartt Family Wines; Peter Stolpman, Stolpman Vineyards; Greer Shull, Fess Parker Winery; and Bingo Wathen, Foxen Vineyard & Winery, will discuss the history of their family business, and what they are planning for the future.
This event will take place in the new tasting room at Bien Nacido Vineyard, one of the oldest cool climate vineyards in California, now celebrating its 50th anniversary. Tastings and lunch are included.
Tickets are $150 per person and can be purchased at santabarbaravintners.ticketsauce.com/e/behind-the-scenes/tickets.
Location: The Gatehouse at Bien Nacido, 3503 Rancho Tepusquet Rd., Santa Maria.
For more information, visit SBCountyWines.com.