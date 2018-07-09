On your marks, get set ... register!
Registration is officially open for the fourth annual Vintners 5-Miler set for July 28 at Sanford Winery and Vineyards, according to event host Santa Barbara Vintners Foundation. Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are eligible to participate in this unique 5-mile running event that starts at 9 a.m. in front of the winery.
The mixed terrain course, which includes a 350-foot ascent revealing scenic views of the Sanford estate vineyards on Santa Rosa Road, presents plenty of challenge for resolute racers while the “Wine Walk” offers a mile-long course for those who prefer a shorter stroll -- or for those dawning strollers -- through the vineyard, said Elaina Kroll, president of the Vintners Foundation.
“We are thrilled to be back at Sanford for a fourth year,” Kroll said. “This event highlights the importance of a healthy lifestyle by combining multiple elements that contribute to good health, exercise and wine.”
The Vintners 5-Miler was conceived by Vintners Foundation President Steve Fennell in 2014. He dreamed of hosting a community-inspired event to benefit the foundation and honor the beautiful Santa Rita Hills, Kroll said.
The 2017 proceeds were donated to the Los Alamos Youth After School Program, and this year, the Vintners Foundation will raise money to support the Santa Ynez Valley Community Aquatics Foundation.
The Santa Barbara Vintners Foundation, the charitable arm of the Santa Barbara Vintners Association, supports many local organizations, including People Helping People of the Santa Ynez Valley, Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, Direct Relief, Hancock College Enology/Viticulture Program, Santa Barbara International Film Festival and Santa Barbara Foundation, as well as a scholarship program.
Racing event experts from EventPRO have designed the course and will manage the race. After the race, participants are invited to the Finish Line Festival to celebrate the accomplishments of the runners and walkers as well as to commemorate the upcoming 2018 harvest, Kroll said. It will include wine tasting, food provided by notable local food purveyors that includes Bella Vista at the Four Seasons Resort, live music and a family-friendly kid’s zone.
All participants will get their Finish Line Festival wristbands at the registration table prior to the run/walk or near the finish line. A wristband is a must to enjoy the sponsoring wineries and restaurants.
“Continuing the emphasis on healthy living, proceeds from this year’s silent auction benefits Santa Ynez Valley Community Aquatics, which is raising money to build a community pool to promote exercise for Santa Ynez Valley residents, especially children and seniors,” Kroll added.
To register for the event, visit www.sbvintnersrun.com.
The Santa Barbara Vintners Foundation also welcomes event sponsors from the local community. If interested, contact Kroll at elaina@sbvf.org.
The Santa Barbara Vintners Foundation is the charitable umbrella under which Santa Barbara Vintners conducts its philanthropic work. Through the Santa Barbara Vintners Foundation, Santa Barbara Vintners contributes to the community through local charitable and scholarship organizations with proceeds from its various events.