Santa Barbara County's blooming wine scene will be put on display at the 39th annual Vintners Festival where wine and culinary talent intersect.

The event will take place Saturday, Oct. 14, from 1 to 4 p.m., at Vega Vineyard & Farm in Buellton, marking a notable change of location.

"The festival will return to a winery this year," said Alison Laslett, CEO, Santa Barbara Vintners Association, after being hosted for several years at recreational parks throughout the county.

