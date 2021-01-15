Santa Barbara, SLO counties to offer vaccines to those 75+

Community members ages 75 and older in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties can get their COVID-19 vaccines beginning next week, public health officials from both counties announced Friday.

There are approximately 32,000 Santa Barbara County residents in this age range, but not every eligible individual will be able to secure an appointment immediately due to a low supply of vaccines, according to Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso.

Medical providers approved to administer the vaccine will begin reaching out to eligible patients on Jan. 20. An additional 1,200 doses also are available at point-of-dispensing sites in Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Barbara, with appointment registration available at publichealthsbc.org/covid-19-vaccine-appointment-registration/.

In San Luis Obispo County, 4,000 available vaccine appointments for next week filled up within hours, according to county public health spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman. More appointments will be announced in the near future.